Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

EYPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

EYPT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 315,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,590. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,613 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

