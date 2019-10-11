Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after buying an additional 305,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 369,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,440,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

