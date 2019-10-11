EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
EXXARO RESOURCE/S stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 166. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.
EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile
