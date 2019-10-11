Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.44.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.97. 93,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,639. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.58 and a 1 year high of C$41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$325.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$336.06 million. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.92%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

