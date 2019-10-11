Evil Coin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $57,754.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin . The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

