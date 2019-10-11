Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, Bitfinex and BigONE. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $476,424.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00201397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.01007573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,005,334,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,313,588 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, BigONE, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.