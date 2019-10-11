Evergy (EVRG) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evergy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Evergy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy’s peers have a beta of 0.24, indicating that their average share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evergy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.74% 6.44% 2.42% Evergy Competitors 5.12% 9.48% 2.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evergy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion $535.80 million 23.95 Evergy Competitors $8.22 billion $404.32 million 18.56

Evergy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evergy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 3 2 0 2.17 Evergy Competitors 372 1681 1188 13 2.26

Evergy currently has a consensus target price of $66.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Evergy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 68.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Evergy peers beat Evergy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

