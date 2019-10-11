Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Up 6.9%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.33, 5,349,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,010% from the average session volume of 481,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EURN. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Euronav by 104.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

