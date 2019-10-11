Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CL King began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,606. Entegris has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,812 shares of company stock worth $3,242,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Entegris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

