Enquest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 21 by Analysts at Barclays

Enquest (LON:ENQ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.27) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

ENQ stock traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 18.90 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01. Enquest has a 1-year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.40 ($0.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 896,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £170,390.67 ($222,645.59). Also, insider Helmut Langanger purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,217,479 shares of company stock worth $23,332,101.

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

