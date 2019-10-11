Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Set at $40.00 by Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,586. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,437.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,900 in the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

