EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives $86.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 229,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 178.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 365,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $14,275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EnerSys by 43,859.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 142,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 984,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

