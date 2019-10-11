Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Financial Analysis

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Endurance International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endurance International Group and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group -2.07% 5.21% 0.33% Electronic Arts 42.75% 19.63% 12.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endurance International Group and Electronic Arts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group $1.15 billion 0.48 $4.53 million $0.03 125.00 Electronic Arts $4.95 billion 5.51 $1.02 billion $3.93 23.54

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Endurance International Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endurance International Group and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Electronic Arts 0 9 20 0 2.69

Endurance International Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 135.56%. Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $111.07, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Given Endurance International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Endurance International Group is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Endurance International Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; email, collaboration, and file sharing tools; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services and Web design services. The company also offers Blue Flash, which offers personal guidance and helps users to build their Websites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars. It also provides advertisement services on its online Web pages and games; and licenses its game software to third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

