Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Endologix stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Endologix has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.57%. Analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

