Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 305,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.