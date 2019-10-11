Emphy (EPY) One Day Volume Hits $654.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Emphy has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Emphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a market cap of $133,175.00 and approximately $654.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00675827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013305 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.