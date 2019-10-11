Elysian 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,728.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, YoBit and IDEX. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $87,471.00 and $25,728.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00202049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.01000115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit, BitForex, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

