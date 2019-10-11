Elrond (ERD) Price Tops $0.0017

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. Elrond has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00201397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.01007573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,933,256,184 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.