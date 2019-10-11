Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 12,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $14,192,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

