Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Tops $272,437.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.85 million and approximately $272,437.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,844,203,168 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Liquid, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

