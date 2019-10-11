Elastos Price Tops $1.92 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Elastos has a total market cap of $30.80 million and $2.87 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00023016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Kucoin and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00201271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.01021491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00033404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Huobi, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

