E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

