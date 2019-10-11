E&G Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,060,000 after buying an additional 1,129,512 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,950 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 356,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,594. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4779 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

