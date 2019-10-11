Edgeless Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,574.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1,574.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.01014250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087919 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, ABCC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

