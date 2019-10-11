eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Set at $48.00 by Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been given a $48.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in eBay by 1.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in eBay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

