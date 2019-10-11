East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,724. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Andy Yen acquired 1,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,596.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,643.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Zhou purchased 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $100,027.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

