Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

EGRX traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $804.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $66,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,113 shares of company stock worth $367,386. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,384,000 after acquiring an additional 254,689 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 404,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 784.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 141,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

