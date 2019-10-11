E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EONGY. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

