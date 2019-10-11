E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oddo Securities raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

