DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.94 ($83.65).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer stock traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €64.50 ($75.00). 116,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a one year high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.