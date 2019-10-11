Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt upgraded Dunelm Group to an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Dunelm Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 787.50 ($10.29). 1,466,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 849.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 879.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In related news, insider Laura Carr bought 11,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67). Also, insider William Reeve bought 1,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £8,150 ($10,649.42).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

