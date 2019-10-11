Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $31.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 41.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,217,000 after buying an additional 2,320,405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.