Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Societe Generale set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.00 ($34.88).

Shares of DUE stock traded up €1.57 ($1.83) on Thursday, hitting €24.31 ($28.27). 688,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Duerr has a one year low of €21.34 ($24.81) and a one year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

