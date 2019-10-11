Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,224,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,636 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.58. 1,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $124.93 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

