Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,175.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $19,397,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 516.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,716,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797,868. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

