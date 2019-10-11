Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

NYSE:TIF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $120.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

