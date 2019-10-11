Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 547 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.80. 2,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,111. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $187.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.49 and a 200 day moving average of $178.14.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5892 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

