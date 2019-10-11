Dropbox’s (DBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 16,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,472. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 329,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,016,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,775,000 after purchasing an additional 910,593 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 772,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

