Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) PT Lowered to $42.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.17.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $146,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,430 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $62,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $288,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

