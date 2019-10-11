Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $306.74

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $306.74 and traded as high as $296.20. Drax Group shares last traded at $293.20, with a volume of 1,618,207 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (down from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 341.13 ($4.46).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 306.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £48,425 ($63,275.84).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.