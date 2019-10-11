DPRating (RATING) Market Capitalization Reaches $507,767.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One DPRating token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, UEX and Hotbit. During the last week, DPRating has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $507,767.00 and approximately $53,728.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00202451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.01014045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,799,063,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,531,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BCEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

