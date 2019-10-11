Dover (DOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.75-5.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.75-5.85 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.73. 2,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Dover has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.12.

In related news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

