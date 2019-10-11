Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Set at $265.00 by MKM Partners

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been given a $265.00 price target by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.79. 879,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,186. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.70. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 811,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 318,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.