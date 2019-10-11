Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given a $295.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned a $295.00 price target by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of DPZ traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.79. The stock had a trading volume of 879,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,186. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average of $259.70. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 226.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

