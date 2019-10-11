Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given a $295.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned a $295.00 price target by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.
Shares of DPZ traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.79. The stock had a trading volume of 879,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,186. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average of $259.70. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 226.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
