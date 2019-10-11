Domani Wealth LLC Increases Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 21,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,137. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

