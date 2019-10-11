Domani Wealth LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. 1,124,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,492,522. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

