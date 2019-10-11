Domani Wealth LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.25. 716,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

