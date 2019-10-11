Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.59

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.59 and last traded at $116.17, with a volume of 985032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.91.
DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In other Dollar Tree news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.
