Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.59

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.59 and last traded at $116.17, with a volume of 985032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.91.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

