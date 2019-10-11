Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $65.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Docusign to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $482,781.33. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 24,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,737. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Docusign by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Docusign by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 64,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,501. Docusign has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docusign will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.