Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 30th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 28,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

